LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen have scheduled a public hearing for Monday evening on the proposed $2.6 million municipal budget for 2019-20.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

As proposed, the budget represents a $60,064 increase — or 2.3% — from current spending.

The proposal does not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73 or Androscoggin County budgets.

The proposed increase reflects the change from a part-time to a full-time treasurer. The town clerk was also serving as the sewer clerk. Her insurance benefits were covered under the sewer budget. With treasurer’s duties added to her town clerk duties last year, her insurance benefits moved to the administration budget.

The proposed spending plan calls for increasing the Police Department budget by $43,571 — to $609,043. The increase includes $25,789 that was included in the current budget after last year’s contract negotiations, but was not included in the police budget, according to Chief Ernest Steward IV. The police budget also reflects more employees switching from single health coverage to family coverage, and an increase in the number of employees who qualify for the Maine Public Employees Retirement System.

Voters are also being asked to consider spending:

• Up to $175,000 over three years to buy a new loader for the Public Works Department. The current capital improvement budget includes $60,000 for Public Works. The current loader would go to the transfer station to replace an aging one, and the new loader would be kept at the department’s garage.

• Up to $19,448 from the Housing and Urban Development/Recreation Fund and $4,695 from the Minnie Luciano Fund as needed to repair the tennis and basketball courts.

• Up to $15,000 from the general fund to buy new playground equipment for the Recreation Field. Proceeds of about $18,000 from a timber harvest on town land were put into the general fund.

• Up to $1,869 from the Tri-Town Skateboard Park fund to make repairs at the park, near the Livermore Falls Recreation Field.

Voters will also consider withdrawing $28,598 from the general fund to be placed in the Dangerous Buildings fund.

The Budget Committee is recommending a “no” vote on a majority of the budget articles, except for capital improvements and donations.

Residents are scheduled to vote on the proposed budget June 11 at the Town Office. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

