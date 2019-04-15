TURNER – The Board of Selectmen raised concerns Monday night that the winter roads account is $38,000 over budget.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said it is still within the 15% overdraft allowance.

“It’s mainly due to overtime wages and road salt,” he said, because there has been so much ice this year and crews have had to work a lot of overtime.

“We’ll keep an eye on it,” he said. “We’ll make it work.”

In other matters, the Highway Department is looking to buy a pickup truck for plowing and sanding, and has a certain truck in mind, Schaub said.

The board agreed with Selectman Steve Maheu’s suggestion to look at several makes and dealerships.

“Technically, we need three bids and this is only one,” Maheu said.

The board voted to hire Don Flanagan of Turner to do ground maintenance this mowing season.

“We’re just a family operated business,” Flanagan said, adding that it started with mowing athletic fields for his children.

