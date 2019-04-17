LEWISTON — The City of Lewiston is seeking members for the 2019-2020 Lewiston Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) year of service, which will run from July of 2019, to July of 2020. Applications may be submitted online at www.lewistonmaine.gov/lyacapplication19. The deadline for submission is May 17. Copies of the application can also be printed from the web link and mailed to Lewiston City Administrator’s Office, 27 Pine St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

To be considered for membership on the LYAC, an applicant must be in grade nine to 12 (or will be in the fall) at either Lewiston High School or St. Dominic Academy or a Lewiston resident at the time of application. Home-schooled students who reside in Lewiston are also welcome to apply for membership. Current members may also re-apply for another year of service.

The council was first established by the Lewiston City Council in October of 2001 and has since received local, state and national recognition. The LYAC enables youth to work toward goals to empower youth community-wide, as well as undertakes service projects that enhance the community. The youth council also serves as a liaison between the youth of the community and the city.

The current group has been running a “Shine on Lewiston” multi-aspect promotional series focusing on Lewiston’s positives and is also shining a light on the impacts of bullying through their “Bullyproof Lewiston” campaign titled “HUMANKIND = KIND HUMANS.” Most recently, they, along with community members, put uplifting message post-it notes on 1,400 lockers at Lewiston High School in an effort to promote kindness and encouragement.

When applications for the 2019-2020 year are received, a Selection Committee will review all submitted LYAC applications, conduct interviews and appoint up to 15 youth. The committee will make its selection by the last Friday in June, and selected youth will be notified, then officially appointed during a July 2019 Lewiston City Council meeting. Orientation will occur in August of 2019.

For more information on the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council, visit www.lewistonmaine.gov/lyac.

