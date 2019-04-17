PORTLAND — Businesswomen Maureen Costello Wedge, Colleen McCracken, Anne Hussey and Elizabeth Fagan have partnered to launch Quad Group, a consulting firm focused on all aspects of family business.

“We are all passionate about family businesses because they are the cornerstone of our economy here in Maine, and they offer a unique work experience that we understand very well,” McCracken said.

Maureen Wedge Colleen McCracken Anne Hussey Elizabeth Fagan

Each partner in Quad Group has had specific areas of business focus in their careers, allowing Quad to offer a multidisciplinary approach to solving family business challenges. Quad’s list of services includes conflict resolution, governance, succession planning, strategic planning, risk management, financial management, human resource strategies, branding and marketing, and charitable giving strategies.

Wedge is a Lewiston native and former co-owner of the Sun Journal and Sun Media Group with her family over four generations, and a human resources expert. McCracken also grew up in Lewiston and spent 20 years managing two family-owned companies, Thos. Moser Cabinetmakers and Planet Dog. Hussey is a sixth-generation family owner of Hussey Seating Co. in North Berwick. Fagan, of Biddeford, was most recently director of marketing for Planet Dog in Portland.

For more information on Quad Group, visit the website at www.quadgrp.com or contact Quad directly at (207) 401-2020 or by email at [email protected]

< Previous

Next >