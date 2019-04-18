Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) announces that it will host Discover Girl Scout events for potential members and volunteers at locations throughout the state every month. Locally, the following events are upcoming: May 9 – Dr. Lewis S. Libby School, Milford, 6 p.m.; May 16 – Asa C. Adams School, Orono, 6 p.m.

These events will bring together girls from kindergarten through third grade and their caregivers, and allow them to discover why Girl Scouting is important to the development of girls, how it relates to the success of young women today, and the important role that adults play.

“Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential,” says Joanne Crepeau, CEO of Girl Scouts of Maine. “When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place.”

These Discover Girl Scout events are just some of the many events that GSME will be holding this year. For more information about Girl Scouts or to see a full list of Discover Girl Scout events, visit girlscoutsofmaine.org or call 888-922-4763.

