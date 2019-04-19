AUBURN — An attempt by the Androscoggin County Commission to amend its bylaws to match the county charter on the number of meetings per month ran into an unexpected obstacle when one commissioner objected to the proposal.

Isaiah Lary of Wales believed commissioners would be avoiding or circumventing their duties if the bylaws were changed to require one meeting per month instead of two.

“I would find it concerning if any other group would vote themselves a day off,” Lary said, noting that commissioners are paid $4,000 a year to do the county’s business.

“People get frustrated watching Congress taking time off. It’s the same way here,” he added.

Meeting the first and third Wednesdays of every month, commissioners sought the change when the first July meeting was scheduled for July 3, the night before the Fourth of July holiday. Commissioners have routinely canceled the first July meeting in previous years.

The proposed amendment to the bylaws would change the phrase “at least twice monthly” to “at least once monthly.” The county charter contains similar phrasing.

A meeting on the eve before the Fourth of July did not bother Lary.

“If the day of the meeting doesn’t work for you, then you, as a commissioner, have the responsibility or the right or the choice of whether you show up or not,” Lary said. “Those that do feel it is prudent to be here can show up. Why change the bylaws for one holiday?”

Lary doubled down, proposing his own amendment that would keep the two-meetings-per-month mandate and drop the word “workshop” from the type of meeting required. Under Lary’s proposal, the board must hold two business meetings per month instead of the option of one meeting and a workshop.

The current meeting schedule that runs through the end of the year includes two business meetings each month. The only workshops are scheduled after a business meeting.

No commissioner spoke in favor of Lary’s proposal. Two spoke against it.

“I don’t believe we are shirking our responsibilities if we allow ourselves the flexibility to either decrease our (monthly) meetings by one or increase our meetings by one or two,” Commissioner Terri Kelly of Mechanic Falls said.

Commissioner John Michael of Auburn also felt commissioners should have the flexibility to schedule meetings when necessary.

“I have the absolute confidence that the board can determine a responsible schedule for fulfilling its duties that would satisfy the public,” he said.

The two competing amendments will require a second reading at the next scheduled meeting May 1, before a vote can be taken May 15.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: