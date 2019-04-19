The Lakeside Dance Academy presented their Annual Spring Dance Concert on Friday and Saturday, April 5-6, at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) Lakeside Theater. Performing in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop and en Pointe, the evening showcased the work of over 50 dancers of all ages, ranging in ability from beginner to advanced.

Sponsored and supported through the years via their Scholarship and Student Lessons Program by the RFA, The Lakeside Dance Academy has been providing dance instruction since 1986 under the Artistic Direction of Pam Ellis. Teachers also included Raina Sherrer (who also performed with her Hip Hop class) and Lily Webber (who teaches the youngest of the children), both graduates of the Academy.

Every year the dance concert has a theme. This year the theme chosen was LEGACY. Dancers performed to music by artists who are no longer with us but have left a strong artistic impression on our culture along with a legacy of cherished music. The impact of the artists that included John Denver, Bob Marley, Prince, Mama Cass, Amy Winehouse, Freddie Mercury of Queen, and Aretha Franklin was felt in all of the pieces. Beautiful, joyous and sometimes bittersweet, the music combined with the dancing and the background stage color and images made for very dramatic interpretations.

Senior Brooke Egan choreographed and danced her solo to Eyes on Fire by Blue Foundation. After having seen her dance and perform with the Academy from such a very young age, I’m sure many in the audience were as touched as I was to see this beautiful and strong young lady perform with such grace and talent for her senior presentation.

For more photos of this great performance please visit and like The Rangeley Highlander Facebook page.

Dream a Little Dream of Me by Mama Cass, danced by the Ballet I Class: Kayla Brewer, Michele Cerminara, Madison Ellis. Piper Fargo, Mya Gellman, Elyse Kennett, Joslyn Kennett, Addie Kneiser, Lydia Lojas, Mia Lynch, Sarah Kate Murphy, Addisyn Quimby, Micaela Vryhof, Morghan Webber, Caroline Willis

Pointe Demonstrationwith Brooke Laliberte and Pam Ellis

< Previous

Next >