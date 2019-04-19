The Lakeside Dance Academy presented their Annual Spring Dance Concert on Friday and Saturday, April 5-6, at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) Lakeside Theater. Performing in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop and en Pointe, the evening showcased the work of over 50 dancers of all ages, ranging in ability from beginner to advanced.

Sponsored and supported through the years via their Scholarship and Student Lessons Program by the RFA, The Lakeside Dance Academy has been providing dance instruction since 1986 under the Artistic Direction of Pam Ellis. Teachers also included Raina Sherrer (who also performed with her Hip Hop class) and Lily Webber (who teaches the youngest of the children), both graduates of the Academy.

Every year the dance concert has a theme. This year the theme chosen was LEGACY. Dancers performed to music by artists who are no longer with us but have left a strong artistic impression on our culture along with a legacy of cherished music. The impact of the artists that included John Denver, Bob Marley, Prince, Mama Cass, Amy Winehouse, Freddie Mercury of Queen, and Aretha Franklin was felt in all of the pieces. Beautiful, joyous and sometimes bittersweet, the music combined with the dancing and the background stage color and images made for very dramatic interpretations.

Senior Brooke Egan choreographed and danced her solo to Eyes on Fire by Blue Foundation. After having seen her dance and perform with the Academy from such a very young age, I’m sure many in the audience were as touched as I was to see this beautiful and strong young lady perform with such grace and talent for her senior presentation.

.Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, danced by the Creative Movement Class under the direction of Lily Webber: Sarah Chavaree, Cormac DeLutio, Sasha Hines, Aurora House, Finn Loud, Aliyah Reinholt, Lilia Rossi, Skyler Thompson, Evelyn Vryhof, Elliana Zeitz

 

Let’s Go Crazy by Prince, danced by the Jazz I Class:Gracie Feeney, Abby Grant, Quincy Haley, Brooke Laliberte, Nichole Lemay, Stella MacFawn, Tessa Sherrer, Parker Smith

 

Dream a Little Dream of Me by Mama Cass, danced by the Ballet I Class: Kayla Brewer, Michele Cerminara, Madison Ellis. Piper Fargo, Mya Gellman, Elyse Kennett, Joslyn Kennett, Addie Kneiser, Lydia Lojas, Mia Lynch, Sarah Kate Murphy, Addisyn Quimby, Micaela Vryhof, Morghan Webber, Caroline Willis

Pointe Demonstrationwith Brooke Laliberte and Pam Ellis 

 

Back to Black by Amy Winehouse, danced by the Pointe Class: Angelica Chavaree-Woodward, Brooke Egan, Emmarae MacFawn, Ella Shaffer, Raina Sherrer

Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen, danced by the Tap I Class: Jozee Feeney, Stella MacFawn, Tessa Sherrer  

Think by Aretha Franklin, danced by the Tap II Class: Lauren Farmer, Gracie Feeney, Quincy Haley, Brooke Laliberte, Nichole Lemay, Jessica House, Emmarae MacFawn, Ella Shaffer, Lily Shaffer, Parker Smith

 

Eyes on Fire by Blue Foundation choreographed and danced by Senior Brooke Egan Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

Wake Me Up by Avicii, danced by the Hip Hop Class under the direction of Raina Sherrer, choreography by Raina Sherrer Angelica Chavaree-Woodward, Jacksyn Haley, Elizabeth Robare, Anna Rose Ross, Lily Shaffer, Raina Sherrer

The Eagle and the Hawk by John Denver, danced by the Ballet II Class: Kaylee Bottcher, Silvi Emami-Greifendorf, Jozee Feeney, Abigail Grant, Troy Hathaway, Stella MacFawn,Tessa Sherrer

 

 

 

One Moment in Time by Whitney Houston, danced by the Ballet III Class Brooke Egan, Lauren Farmer, Jacksyn Haley, Brooke Laliberte, Emmarae MacFawn, Ella Shaffer, Raina Sherrer, Angelica Woodward

 

Finale “Bo Diddley” by Buddy Holly – Company

