ROCKPORT — Ethan Brown and Austin Brown combined for 14 strikeouts in Edward Little’s 3-2 baseball win over Camden Hills on Friday.

Ethan Brown started and fanned six batters in three innings. Austin Brown struck out eight in four innings of relief.

Ethan Brown also had two singles for the Red Eddies (1-0). Jack Keefe had his first varsity hit with a third-inning single and came around to score one of EL’s three runs.

For the Windjammers (1-1), Conor Hedstrom shut down the Eddies in the fourth through sixth innings, allowing only one hit.

Edward Little was the home team, but the game was played in Rockport because EL’s fields aren’t yet ready to be played on.

Medomak Valley 3, Poland 2

POLAND — Pitcher Richard Creamer went 4-for-4 at the plate to lift Medomak Valley to a 3-2 triumph over Poland in baseball action Friday afternoon.

The Panthers scored two runs in the first inning and plated one in the fifth for the eventual deciding tally. Mike Powell contributed a double to the victory.

The Knights matched the Panthers in hit production with eight. Colby Bell and Brycen Bell collected two hits apiece, as Colby notched a pair of doubles.

Oxford Hills 11, Hampden 3

PARIS — Rodney Bean had three hits, including a double and single that drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Oxford Hills defeated Hampden Academy 11-3 in a KVAC baseball contest Friday.

The Vikings (2-0) scored eight times in the fifth. Three of those runs were scored by batters who reached base on walks. William Dieterich had four hits for the Vikings and drove in a run in the fifth. Cam Slicer had a pair of singles.

Colton Carson went the distance, striking out six, for the Vikings.

Kent Oliver had a double and scored on an Evan Thomas sac fly for the Broncos (1-1). Sam Economy had an RBI in the loss.

Softball

Edward Little 13, Camden Hills 1

ROCKPORT — Edward Little’s Hannah Smith struck out 15 and pitched a no-hitter in the Red Eddies’ 13-1 softball win over Camden Hills on Friday.

Chantelle Ouellette led the Eddies’ offense with three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Jordan Cummings, Caroline Hammond and Olivia Lare each had two hits. Cummings and Lare drove in two runs apiece.

Medomak Valley 12, Poland 7, 8 innings

POLAND — McKenzie Emerson hit a two-run double in the eighth inning for the Panthers, who tied the game with five runs in the seventh inning and then added five in the eighth to win a softball season opener Friday.

Emerson also had an RBI double in the seventh.

Poland took a 5-1 lead in the first, highlighted by a two-run single from Emma Bunyea and an RBI triple by Chloe Tufts.

Oak Hill 24, Mt. Abram 0, 4 innings

SALEM — Miranda Kramer smacked a home run and Molly Flaherty had a double and four RBIs to lead the Raiders to a Mountain Valley Conference softball win over the Roadrunners on Friday.

Sadie Waterman had two singles and two RBIs for Oak Hill (1-0).

Mt. Abram drops to 0-1.

Oxford Hills 5, Hampden 4

PARIS — Brooke Carson singled in Bella Devivo for an Oxford Hills 5-4 walk-off softball win over Hampden Academy on Friday.

The Vikings (2-0) worked their way to a 4-0 lead after four innings. Madison Day contributed an over-the-fence home run.

The Broncos (1-1) rallied in the top of the seventh when Grace Bennet got things started with a walk. Eliza Murphy got on by an error, and Libby Hughes doubled to score two.

Hampden pitcher Sydney Hatch also doubled to score a pair of runs. But the inning ended with a line drive to the shortstop, who turned a double play.

College softball

Bates, Trinity split

LEWISTON — Andrea Russo singled up the middle to drive in Payton Buxton for the winning run in the seventh inning s the Bobcats (12-16, 4-4 NESCAC) rallied to a 3-2 victory, salvaging a split of a doubleheader with the Bantams (13-11, 4-4) on Friday.

Trinity took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. Mary Collette singled to drive in Aleah Pagan in the bottom of the inning to tie it.

In Game 1, the Bantams scored four runs in the first, highlighted by a three-run homer from Hannah Zukowski, and went on to a 4-2 win.

Pagan and Emily Samar each had a pair of hits for the Bobcats.

