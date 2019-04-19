A scene from the Easter Event at the East Auburn Baptist Church on Friday night.
Brent Worey walks through the audience during the opening scene of “The Easter Event” at the East Auburn Baptist Church on Friday night. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn
Brent Worey, left, holds Dexter Nelson, 4, as he gives a sideways glance to Ben Nichols and Owen Avery, right, backstage at the East Auburn Baptist Church immediately before “The Easter Event” performance Friday night. The four play Jesus at varying ages in the 250-person production, which runs through Saturday night. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn
