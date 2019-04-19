BRIDGTON — Rescuers say a man lost in the woods behind his home was found in the nick of time.

Ralph Knight, 79, was suffering from advanced hypothermia after spending hours in a steady drizzle and 38-degree weather Thursday night, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

“It’s likely Mr. Knight might not have made it through the night if we did not find him when we did,” Game Warden Lucas Bellanceau said.

Knight was taken out of the woods on a rescue sled and taken to Bridgton Hospital where he remained Friday.

Knight had been reported missing by his wife at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially responded to the call, and they contacted the Maine Warden Service for assistance about 8 p.m. when it became clear that Knight may be in the woods. Bridgton police and the Bridgton Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.

Game Warden Tim Coombs joined Bellanceau and his K-9, Breezy, in the search. They were ultimately able to track Knight to a spot roughly half a mile from his Kansas Road home.

