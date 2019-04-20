Doug Haines, left, Judy Cartmel and Gini Haines work in the flower bed during the Earth Day cleanup at Pettingill School Park in Lewiston on Saturday. Ten volunteers helped in the park’s gardens, cleaned benches and got the park ready for a season full of music and playing on the playground. The Friends of Pettingill created and maintain the park on the grounds of the former Pettingill Elementary School. The school closed in 2008 and was torn down five years later. Multiple house lots were planned for the property until neighbors and parents of former students raised funds and enthusiasm to build the park instead. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Bernardo Fra-Nero, 8, shows his brother, Carlos, 12, the earthworm that he found during the Earth Day cleanup at Pettingill School Park in Lewiston on Saturday. The Fra-Nero brothers were two of 10 volunteers who helped in the park’s gardens, cleaned benches and got the park ready for upcoming warmer weather. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Bill Maroldo uses a brush to clean one of the dedicated benches during the Earth Day cleanup at Pettingill School Park in Lewiston on Saturday. This particular bench is dedicated to Nick Knowlton, a legend in the rock ‘n’ roll circles of Lewiston and Auburn. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Dr. Ted Walworth, left, and Bill Maroldo chat during the Earth Day cleanup at Pettingill School Park in Lewiston on Saturday. Walworth is the chairman of the Friends of Pettingill and Maroldo is the vice chairman. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
