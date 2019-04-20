Bean supper at AMVETS

NEW GLOUCESTER — A bean supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Amvets, Route 100. There will be beans, American chop suey, cole slaw, red hot dogs, biscuits, brown bread and pies, buffet style.

For more information, call 207-926-4402.

Claxton hold public office hours

MINOT — Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Androscoggin, will hold public office hours beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Minot Town Office, Conference Room, 329 Woodman Hill Road.

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Sen. Claxton will give updates on his work on various policy committees and give a preview of upcoming issues. The public is welcome.

Additional dates and locations for public office hours throughout Senate District 20 will be announced.

To RSVP on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2120643571507587/.

Cemetery group to hold annual meeting

POLAND — The Pine Grove Cemetery Corp. will hold its annual meeting of directors and officers at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at 16 Strout Road.

All lot owners and members of the corporation are encouraged to attend.

Society to host talk on Mechanic Falls homes

MECHANIC FALLS — A talk about this area’s homes is on tap for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Mechanic Falls Town Offices, 108 Lewiston St., in the second-floor council chambers.

A power point presentation will be given by Linda Griffin, of Linda Griffin Homes, Windham. Griffin will showcase the architectural and historic nature of houses in Mechanic Falls, including how to date a home by its design. Griffin has photographs of homes in the vicinity she will show.

The Mechanic Falls Historical Society is sponsoring the talk. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Nancy Petersons at 207-689-7025 or email [email protected]

RCAM annual auction is a call for action

TURNER — Rural Community Action Ministry’s eighth annual Auction for Action will take place Saturday, April 27, at Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, Route 219, Howes Corner Road, North Turner.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a silent auction, a variety of food for sale, live entertainment with Stan Davis and door prizes. The live auction, with Auctioneer Ed Wheaton, will begin at 6 p.m.

RCAM provides homelessness and hunger prevention services to neighbors in Buckfield, Canton, Greene, Hartford, Leeds, Litchfield, Livermore, Monmouth, Sabattus, Sumner, Turner, Wales, Wayne and limited service to Livermore Falls.

Legion to host musical Spring Fling

MECHANIC FALLS — A Spring Fling will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, April 27, at American Legion Post 150. Music will be provided by the band Northern Groove.

Advanced tickets are available at the Legion for $10; tickets will be $12 at the door.

Ministry to hold annual fundraising auction

TURNER — Rural Community Action Ministry will hold its eighth annual Auction for Action on Saturday, April 27, at Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, Route 219, North Turner. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a silent auction, a variety of food for sale, live entertainment with Stan Davis and door prizes.

The live auction, with Auctioneer Ed Wheaton, will begin at 6 p.m.

RCAM provides homelessness and hunger prevention services to vulnerable neighbors in Buckfield, Canton, Greene, Hartford, Leeds, Litchfield, Livermore, Monmouth, Sabattus, Sumner, Turner, Wales, Wayne and limited service to Livermore Falls.

Autism Society to hold walks statewide

The Autism Society of Maine will host several Walks for Autism on Sunday, April 28, during Autism Awareness Month 2019.

The walks are community events to show support for individuals and children with autism and their families. Walks will be held at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, the University of Maine in Bangor, the Farmington Fairgrounds in Farmington and the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Fryeburg.

Each walk will have activities, snacks, face painting and local first responders present. The walks will start at noon with over 1,200 participants. Register online at the link listed or onsite: www.firstgiving.com/ASMMaine/walk-for-autism-2019.

Those interested in learning more about autism can visit the Autism Society of Maine, 72B Main St., Winthrop; email:www.asmonline.org; or call 1-800-273-5200.

Council to remember workers lost on job

LEWISTON — The Western Maine Labor Council will have its annual Workers’ Memorial Day Dinner on Sunday, April 28, at the Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St. Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30.

Special guest presenter will be Charlotte Brody, vice president of Environmental and Occupational Health Initiatives for the Blue-Green Alliance, who will discuss on-the-job environmental hazards. In addition, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewsiton, will speak briefly prior to dinner and awards will be given to three individuals or groups for activities that support the rights of workers.

The primary focus of the event is a solemn commemoration honoring Maine workers who died on the job during the past year.

The cost for the dinner is $20 a person. All interested persons are invited to attend the remembrance. Registration is recommended.

For more information or to register, call 207-784-5726.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: