MONDAY, April 22

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Happy Earth Day!

AUBURN — City Council workshop and special meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes joint workshop with the School Committee on the Edward Little High School project.

LEWISTON —Lewiston School Committee, 6:45 p.m., Dingley Building.

TUESDAY, April 23

AUBURN — Special municipal election for Ward 4 School Committee seat, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Strategic Planning Steering Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Lewiston Public Library, craft project making edible blossom lollipops and upcycled material for seedling starter pots, 5 p.m., on second floor, teens and adults welcome at this free program but space is limited, call 513-3135 or email [email protected] to register.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, April 24

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority annual meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the main office at 20 Great Falls Plaza.

LEWISTON — “I Am Tree,” fifth annual community building/fundraising for Tree Street Youth, at Bates College Olin Arts Center, reception begins at 4:45 p.m., awards followed by youth performances begins at 6:15 p.m. This year’s theme: “I am Lewiston.”

AUBURN — 150th Anniversary Celebration Committee, 6 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library.

LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn School Committee, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Auburn Hall. On agenda, vote on referendum question for the June 11 vote on new Edward Little High School. Will also include joint workshop with the City Council.

THURSDAY, April 25

AUBURN — City Council budget workshop, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

FRIDAY, April 26

LEWISTON — YWCA Stand Against Racism, 5:30-8 p.m. at YWCA, 130 East Ave., the evening will begin with viewing of “Reason 4369,” a film by Lewiston High School student ZamZam Elmoge and produced by the GENZ Team about Lewiston youth telling their stories and breaking stereotypes, group dialogues following.

SATURDAY, April 27

LEWISTON — YWCA Stand Against Racism, second day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at YWCA, 130 East Ave., keynote speaker is Mufalo Chitam, Executive Director of Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, break-out sessions led by New Mainers Public Health Initiative, Green Dot L-A and Seeds of Peace.

