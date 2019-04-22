The Topsham Hannaford recently donated $500 each to seven area nonprofit groups: Lisbon Area Christian Outreach, Durham Community School, Bowdoin Central School, Woodside Elementary School in Topsham, Mount Ararat High School Project Graduation, Topsham Public Library and American Legion Post 202. Topsham store Manager Mike Ruel, fifth from left, presents checks to, from left, Mary Duley, Dick Cote, Robert Couture and Debbie Hill, all from Lisbon Area Christian Outreach, Lynn Sirois of Mount Ararat High School Project Graduation, and Susan Preece and David Mosley, both from the Topsham Public Library.

