The Topsham Hannaford recently donated $500 each to seven area nonprofit groups: Lisbon Area Christian Outreach, Durham Community School, Bowdoin Central School, Woodside Elementary School in Topsham, Mount Ararat High School Project Graduation, Topsham Public Library and American Legion Post 202. Topsham store Manager Mike Ruel, fifth from left, presents checks to, from left, Mary Duley, Dick Cote, Robert Couture and Debbie Hill, all from Lisbon Area Christian Outreach, Lynn Sirois of Mount Ararat High School Project Graduation, and Susan Preece and David Mosley, both from the Topsham Public Library.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
News
-
Sports
-
Varsity Maine
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.