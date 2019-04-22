LEWISTON — A judge revoked bail Monday for a local man who police said fractured a man’s skull on a downtown street last summer and robbed him.

Mouamed A. Mouamed, 21, of 135 1/2 Barlett St. had been indicted on five felony charges stemming from the alleged assault and two felony drug charges connected to an earlier arrest.

He is charged with elevated aggravated assault and robbery, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He is also charged with robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable by a up to 10 years in prison.

A misdemeanor charge of violation of condition of release is punishable by up to six months in jail.

The victim, Ahmed Abdulle, 36, of Lewiston told police he had been walking home Aug. 10, 2018, listening to music on a wireless portable speaker when a couple of males approached him on Knox Street. He said he knew one of them, describing him and where he lived. He said the two of them had “issues” in the past, according to a police affidavit.

The man, known to Abulle as “Moe,” told him he wanted his $30 speaker, and the two men argued. The argument escalated into the man pushing Abdulle and striking his head with a beer bottle, causing him to fall. His limp body was dragged to the side of the street when someone yelled and his assailant ran away, according to the affidavit.

Abdulle picked Mouamed from a photo lineup as the man who assaulted him. Mouamed had been living on Knox Street with his mother at that time.

Medical staff at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said Abdulle suffered difficulties with his motor skills because of the assault, and he was transferred to a rehabilitation ward, according to the affidavit.

Mouamed also had been charged with two counts of dealing crack cocaine in March 2018. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He was free on bail when he was scheduled to appear in court March 7 for jury selection. When he failed to show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to appear. He has since been indicted on a felony charge of failure to appear, punishable by up to five years in prison.

A judge Monday revoked his bail and he is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

On Monday, Mouamed denied he violated the terms of his bail.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: