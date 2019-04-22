AUBURN — Sam Smith recorded four goals, including three down the stretch, to lead Mt. Blue to a 10-9 triumph over Edward Little in boys’ lacrosse action Monday.

The Cougars (1-0) were trailing 9-7 with two and a half minutes remaining in regulation when Smith rattled off two goals to tie the contest. With under a minute and a half left, Smith registered the final tally as Mt. Blue held on to win the season opener.

Keegan Roberts provided three goals, while Evan Stone added two for Mt. Blue. Xander Gurney rounded out the scoring. Goalie Nick Fraser made eight saves in the winning effort.

Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon 13, Gray-New Gloucester 2

WALES — Xavier Michaud scored six goals to lead the Raiders (2-0) to the victory in Wales.

Nate Marcotte added four goals, while Noah Moring (assist), Tiger Hopkins (assist) and Riley Worth also scored.

Baseball

Sacopee Valley 6, Poland 4

POLAND — Dylan Miner collected three hits, including two home runs and a double with four RBI’s, to lead Sacopee Valley to a 6-4 victory over Poland in baseball action Monday afternoon.

Miner also earned the save for the Hawks with a strikeout in the seventh. He struck out the only batter he faced with bases loaded.

Catcher Brady Downing went 4-for-4 with a double for the Knights. Poland’s rally in the seventh began with a double from freshman Hunter Gibson.

Softball

Medomak Valley 22, Leavitt 0, 5 innings

WALDOBORO — Aubrey Schaeffer and Lydia Simmons each drove in five runs as the Panthers (2-0) rolled past the Hornets (0-1) in five innings at Waldoboro.

Schaeffer tripled twice and Simmons had two doubles, and Addie Jameson pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out eight.

Eve Martineau doubled for Leavitt.

Poland 10, Sacopee Valley 3

POLAND — Chloe Tufts had three hits, including a home run in the the second inning as the Knights (1-1) built a 4-0 lead and pulled away from the Hawks (0-1) at Poland.

Emma Bunyea finished with three hits, Karley O’Leary added a two-run double and Shelby LaFrinea had a triple for Poland.

Riley Vacchiano had two hits for Sacopee.

College Baseball

Bates 16, Thomas 3

LEWISTON — Bates sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom of the eighth, scoring eight runs, as they easily rolled past Thomas College, 16-3, in a non-conference game in Lewiston.

Jack Arend went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI’s to pace the 14-hit attack for the Bobcats (13-12). Justin White and Kyle Carter each added a pair of hits, while Giovanni Torres added a double and scored four runs.

The Terriers (8-17) scored all of their runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Alex Miller and Ryan Kappelmann.

