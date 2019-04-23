JAY — Residents voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a $5.3 million municipal budget for 2019-20, including money for a school resource officer for Regional School Unit 73.

However, they rejected allowing marijuana-related businesses in town by a vote of 204-200, Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said.

A medical marijuana caregiver business set up in December on Main Street is grandfathered because it was established prior to the state’s deadline for towns to opt-in to allow marijuana-related businesses in town.

Voters elected J. Lynn Ouellette and re-elected Doug DiPasquale to serve three-year terms on the RSU 73 school board. Ouellette received 305 votes and DiPasquale received 161. Challengers Kerry Jackson received 99 votes and Tarek Nadeau, 124.

Judy Diaz, who was unopposed, was re-elected to a three-year term on the Select Board.

Jay Village Water District Trustee Leslie Gatchell and North Jay Water District Trustee Stephan Franchetti were also re-elected.

The municipal budget is $858,808, or 13.92% less than this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

After factoring in an estimated $1.95 million in revenues, taxpayers would need to raise about $3.4 million. This does not include the town’s share of the RSU 73 and Franklin County budgets.

The spending plan restores a full-time detective position, which now is split between detective work and patrolling.

Voters approved paying half the cost of a resource officer for the school district by a vote of 230-178. The cost includes salary, benefits, setting up an office, a computer, gas and associated expenses.

The officer would be a member of the Jay Police Department and would work 39 weeks for the district and patrol for the Police Department for 13 weeks. The person would be supervised by the police chief. In the second year, the cost is expected to be less and the cost would be split, with the district paying 75% and the town 25%.

Residents also approved establishing a Special Amusement Ordinance with an annual $25 permit fee. It would apply to businesses that sell and allow consumption of liquor on the premises, and that offer music, dancing or entertainment of any sort, except for radio or other mechanical device.

All other articles passed, Palmer said.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: