LEWISTON – Richard J. Korhonen, 73, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born July 8, 1945 in Livermore Falls, the son of Amos and Jean (Fournier) Korhonen. He was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. Richard served in the United States Navy from 1966-1968.

On June 26, 1971 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay he married Gloria Nichols of Livermore Falls. Gloria was ill for two years before her passing in 2006, and Richard took care of her.

Richard worked for International Paper Company at the Otis and Androscoggin Mills in Jay and retired in 2004. He also spent many years at Livermore Falls Roller Skating Rink and at The King Family Cook House. He was a member of the VFW, NAFTA Camping, The Pine Tree Camping Club # 33 and a member of the quarter century club at International Paper Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling, socializing and spending time with his family. He was very involved with the Tri Town Ministerial Food Cupboard. He was awaiting the birth of his soon to be born, great-grandson.

He is survived by daughter, Michelle Lyons and her husband, Kevin and his son, Michael Korhonen, both of Livermore Falls; his granddaughter, Meeghan Bonito and her companion, Kyle Finley; his brothers-in-law, Vern McDonald of Wilton and Paul Adam of Smithfield, his sister-in-law, Betty Nichols of Livermore Falls.

He was predeceased by his wife; his parents; his brother, Ronald Korhonen and his sister, Evelyn Pease.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 26 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at the funeral home. Interment Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 218 Haines Corner Road, Livermore Falls.

Contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to the

Make-A-Wish Foundation,

87 Elm Street,

Camden, Maine 04843

