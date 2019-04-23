JAY — The Seven Mile Stream Bridge on Route 140 was reopened to traffic Tuesday.
The Maine Department of Transportation closed a section of the road and the bridge Monday due to flooding.
The Androscoggin River had exceeded its banks.
A DOT representative said Monday that once the water was below the beams on the bridge and the water looked like it would continue to recede, the road would be reopened.
