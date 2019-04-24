GREENWOOD – Roger Gerard LaCroix, 56, of Greenwood passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2019. Roger was born in Burlington, Vt., on July 25, 1962, to Roger Clement and Thelma (Beaupre) LaCroix. Roger grew up in Underhill Center, Vt., and attended Mt. Mansfield High School. After graduation, he attended Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute where he met the love of his life, Brenda Millett, of Greenwood, Maine. They married on May 25, 1985, in Norway, Maine.Roger worked at Wick’s Lumber and for Pat Lanphere as a carpenter. After getting married he went to work at Aubuchon Hardware in Essex Junction, Vt. The following spring, Roger and Brenda relocated to her hometown of Greenwood, and he transferred to the Aubuchon Hardware in Norway, Maine. He worked in Norway for 14 years as the assistant manager before being promoted to manager at the Auburn and then Naples locations. Finally, he returned as manager at the Aubuchon Hardware in Norway where he remained until his death. Roger enjoyed his Jeeps, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and camping, especially in the North Maine Woods, all with his family. Roger was looking forward to working with his tractor on the “Town Farm” in Greenwood where he lived.Roger is survived by his wife, Brenda, of almost of 35 years; his son, Roger Joshua LaCroix and wife, Courtney, of West Paris and daughter, Megan LaCroix, of Greenwood. He is also survived by his mother, Thelma LaCroix; sister, Judy Bradley and her husband, Don; sister, Mary Morin and her husband, Dan; and sister, Nancy Keeler, all of Vermont, along with many nieces and nephews from both Maine and Vermont. He was predeceased by his father Roger Clement LaCroix, and his dog, Rosie.A time of visitation will be held on Friday April 26, from 6-8 p.m., at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 27, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. There will be no graveside service at this time. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers, donations in Roger’s memory may be made to the Moran Fund, which Roger whole heartedly supported, by sending a check payable to:The Moran Fundc/o Aubuchon Hardware95 Aubuchon DriveWestminster, MA 01473

