BETHEL — The Bethel Planning Board has unanimously approved an application for River Lanes, a 16,917 square foot bowling center that will have 10 lanes of 10-pin bowling.

The center will also have dart boards, pool tables, corn hole, an arcade and a full bar and restaurant, with close to 20 tables.

The building will be constructed adjacent to The Gem Theater, across the street from Western Maine Supply.

The plan was presented by Adrienne Goodwin of Greenwood. She told planners construction is expected to start very soon, and she hopes the business will open before the next ski season.

The Gem and the center will share an existing parking lot between them.

Business hours are expected to be 3 p.m. to either 9-10 p.m. on weekdays, and then noon to 9-10 p.m. on the weekend.

