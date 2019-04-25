The skin is one of the largest organs of the human body. It has a remarkable ability to heal itself when injured. Without that ability, people could not survive.

Planet Earth has a similar skin, also called the atmosphere or the environment. The delicate balance once found in Eden has been eroded to the point where this precious planet is only trying to heal itself. The cost to this nation alone last year was $150 billion.

Unless and until people realize that human activity causing the planet to revolt is only going to get worse, our coffers will disappear before our very eyes.

What is particularly sad is that so many good people have to suffer for the nation’s lack of action.

Earth is speaking and we better listen, hopefully, sooner rather than later.

Michael Boom, Lewiston