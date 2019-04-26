NEW VINEYARD — A 16-year-old boy is accused of pushing and grabbing both of his parents Thursday night and kicking holes in a wall, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Deputy Andrew Morgan and Sgt. Nathan Bean responded to a 7:09 p.m. report of a domestic disturbance on High Street. It was reported that the juvenile there assaulted his parents, Nichols said.

Morgan arrested the teenager on two felony counts of domestic violence assault and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. He was also charged with a civil violation of possession of tobacco products by a minor.

The Juvenile Community Corrections officer was contacted.

The boy was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The case will go through the Juvenile Court system, Nichols said.

A conviction on the felony assault charges carries up to five years in jail while a conviction on a criminal mischief charge is punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

