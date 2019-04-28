A Lewiston man died Sunday after his clothes caught fire while he was smoking.

Victor Lauze, 75, died Sunday evening at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Neighbors heard a smoke detector going off and found Lauze in his second-floor apartment at 104 Knox St. just after noon. He had severe burns, McCausland said.

Lauze was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Portland.

According to fire investigators, there was little damage to the apartment from the fire, McCausland said.

