WESTBROOK – Elizabeth J. Pettis, who died Dec. 25, 2018.

Born in Portland, Maine, Feb. 24, 1940, to Leo and Marion Pierce Pettis, she graduated from Pennell Institute in 1958; furthering her education at Gorham Teacher College, receiving her master’s in education from Boston College.

She worked in public education for the City of Auburn her entire career as a librarian, visual aid instructor, and English teacher. Miss Pettis was a dedicate person to education, friends, and family.

She is survived by her brother, Paul Pettis and his wife, Linda. Niece, Corrine Merservy; great-niece and nephew, Jessica Merservy and Jacob Merservy; and several cousins.

Visitation will be held 9-10:30 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, in Gray Cemetery.

Memorial donations

may be made to:

Parkinson’s Foundation

200 SE 1st Street

Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

< Previous

Next >

filed under: