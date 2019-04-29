Justin Smith of Lewiston rides his skateboard along the East Coast Greenway Trail in Lewiston on Monday evening. Smith said he has not skated in 14 years, but decided this is the year to start riding again. “I plan to have my dog pull me on it,” he said. His dog’s name is Mr. Lahey.  Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

