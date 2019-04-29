LISBON — Lisbon broke a tie with a four-run bottom of the six, with Lucas Francis’ two-run double providing the final damage in the Greyhounds’ 6-2 MVC baseball victory over Mountain Valley on Monday.

The hit was Francis’ second of the day. He also pitched a complete game on the mound, scattering five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Noah Austin also had two hits for the Greyhounds (3-0), and Levi Levesque doubled in the game-tying run in the fifth to make it 2-2.

Garrett Garbarini had two hits for the Falcons (2-1), including an RBI single in the first to score Fischer Cormier. Ethan Laubauskas doubled in the second and was driven in by Aaron LaBrash to give Mountain Valley a 2-1 lead.

Cam Godbois started and pitched the first five innings for the Falcons, giving up four hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Laubauskas took the loss in relief.

Edward Little 13, Gardiner 2

AUBURN — Alex Avila earned a win in his first varsity start with five strikeouts in five innings as Edward Little cruised to a 13-2 triumph over Gardiner at Auburn Suburban on Monday.

Relief pitcher Clay Robbins struck out six in two innings to close the game for the Red Eddies (4-0). Hunter Fisher, Joel Stubbs and Clay Robbins each recorded their first varsity hits for Edward Little.

Isaac Gammon led off the third inning with a single, and later scored for the Tigers (0-4) in the losing effort.

Fryeburg 9, Poland 2

FRYEBURG — Braydon Bartlett lined a two-run double to highlight a four-run first inning and the Raiders (2-1) pulled away from the Knights (0-4).

Bryce Micklon was 2 for 4, driving in a pair of runs, and Oscar Saunders added a double.

Andrew Leach of the Raiders allowed two runs on five hits, striking out three.

Brady Downing had a pair of hits for Poland, including a double.

Hall-Dale 20, Mt. Abram 8, 6 innings

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Akira Warren banged out three hits and pitched three scoreless innings to start in Hall-Dale’s 20-8 MVC baseball win over Mt. Abram on Monday.

The Bulldogs’ (2-0) 12-hit attack featured two triples by Austin Stebbins and two doubles from Logan Dupont, who relieved Warren on the mound. Alec Byron and Josh Nadeau finished out the six-inning game on the mound for Hall-Dale.

The Roadrunners (2-1) scored all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kenyon Pillsbury, Ben DiBiase and Nate Luce all doubled, and Ethan Powell singled twice. Luce took the loss on the mound after the Bulldogs got to him for four runs in the top of the first.

Lake Region 13, Gray-NG 1, 6 innings

GRAY — Chase Weese hit a two-run single in a four-run first inning, started a four-run third with a leadoff single, then tripled and scored in the fourth to lead Lake Region (2-2) to a six-inning victory over the Patriots (1-1) on Monday.

Ryan Walker, Noah Duprey and Erik Christiansen notched two hits each for the Lakers. Nick McCann and Cooper Winslow each had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

Oak Hill 7, Dirigo 1

DIXFIELD — Gavin Rawstron and Caleb Treadwell had three hits apiece to pace Oak Hill past host Dirigo 7-1 in MVC baseball action Monday.

Rawstron doubled twice, Treadwell added another and had two RBIs, and Caleb Valliere allowed just two hits while striking out 10 in a complete-game effort on the mound for the Raiders (2-2).

Dallas Berry had one of the Cougars’ (1-2) hits and he stole two bases. He also caught for pitchers Wyatt Lufkin (five innings, loss) and Mike Packard.

Oxford Hills 9, Leavitt 1

PARIS — Sophomore pitcher Ethan Cutler earned win in his first varsity appearance as Oxford Hills sailed to a 9-1 victory over Leavitt in baseball action Monday.

Senior third baseman Jonny Pruett had a big third inning, doubling in three runs in the seven-run frame for the Vikings (5-0).

Second baseman Mark Herman singled and scored for the Hornets (2-2) in the losing effort.

St. Dom’s 7, OOB 2

AUBURN — Sophomore third baseman Derek Wolverton recorded a two-run double in the first inning as St. Dom’s notched a 7-2 victory over Old Orchard Beach in baseball action Monday.

The Saints (1-1) led 5-0 after two innings. Junior second baseman Will Laflamme contributed a run-scoring double in the fifth inning.

The Seagulls (1-3) scored two runs in the late innings, including an RBI single by senior Matt Doody in the final frame.

Winthrop 12, Wiscasset 1, 5 innings

WINTHROP — Winthrop answered Wiscasset’s run in the top of the second by scoring six runs of its own in the bottom half of the frame, and the Ramblers kept that momentum going to finish off the Wolverines 12-1 in five innings for an MVC baseball victory Monday.

Jackson West and Jake Carter had two hits apiece for the Ramblers (2-0), and Colby Emery had a double. Ryan Baird took the win on the mound after relieving Emery in the second inning.

Haiden Dunning pitched all four innings for the Wolverines (0-3) and took the loss.

SOFTBALL

Edward Little 7, Gardiner 3

GARDINER — Edward Little’s offense got going late, totaling all seven of its runs in the final four innings to pull away from Gardiner for a 7-3 KVAC softball victory Monday.

Anna LeBlanc, Abby Russell, Chantel Ouellette and Alexis Downs each had two hits for the Red Eddies (3-2). LeBlanc tripled and doubled, while Russell and Ouellette both hit doubles. Ouellette also won in the circle, tossing a complete game with seven hits, eight strikeouts and four walks.

Jazmin Clary scored two of the Tigers’ (2-2) runs, including a solo home run in the sixth. She also caught for pitchers Jillian Bisson (eight hits, five runs, six strikeouts, two walks) and Maggie Bell (three hits, two runs, one strikeout, one walk). Kaeti Philbrook and Sydney Bartunek had RBI singles for the Tigers.

Fryeburg 10, Poland 2

FRYEBURG — Paige O’Connell hit a two-run homer and the Raiders (3-1) scored five times in the third inning to take an 8-1 lead against the Knights (2-2) at Fryeburg.

Emilia DeSanctis allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven, and Madison McIntyre and Tina LeBlanc each had two hits for Fryeburg.

Chloe Tufts had two hits for Poland, including a double.

Lake Region 6, Gray-NG 2

GRAY — The Lakers (2-2) started with a three-run first, highlighted by a two-run blast from Brooke Harriman, as they downed the Patriots (1-2).

Haley Fernando allowed a pair of runs on five hits for Lake Region, striking out seven and walking four.

Anna Gilbert had a pair of hits for Gray-NG.

Madison 8, Spruce Mountain 4

JAY — The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead in Jay and remain unbeaten in the MVC this season.

Brooke McKenney and Jessica Turcotte each drove in a pair of runs for Madison (3-0), while Emily Blauvelt, Emily Edgerly and Lauria LeBlanc each had three hits in the win.

Brooke Buote drove in two runs for Spruce Mountain (1-3).

Winthrop 30, Wiscasset 0, 5 innings

WINTHROP — Layne Audet pitched a no-hitter and collected three hits as the Ramblers opened their season with a lopsided MVC softball win.

Winthrop (1-0) scored 12 times in the first inning and seven more in the second and never looked back. Hannah Caprara had two hits, including a double, in the win.

Wiscasset drops to 0-2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lincoln 16, St. Dom’s 10

NEWCASTLE — Liam Cullina led a balanced attack to lift host Lincoln Academy past St. Dominic Academy 16-10 in a Class C boys lacrosse game Monday.

Cullina scored six goals and Nolen Michael netted a hat trick to pace an Eagles (1-1) offense that had a half-dozen different scorers. Miles Bracy picked up the win in goal for Lincoln.

Garrett Woodruff had five goals and two assists for the Saints (0-2), while Will Fletcher added four goals and Thomas Suckow also found the back of the net. Aaron Thibault and Max Comis made two saves apiece in net.

Portland 13, Edward Little 2

PORTLAND — Sam Gerber, Cyrus MacCachran and Evan Bay each scored twice as Portland defeated the Eddies 13-2 in boys’ lacrosse action Monday.

Nico Leavitt added a goal and four assists for the Bulldogs (3-0), which led 9-1 at halftime.

Leighton Girardin and Caleb Davis scored the the Red Eddies’ (0-2) goals in the losing effort.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

St. Dom’s 20, Fryeburg 6

FRYEBURG — Charlotte Gastonguay scored eight goals and assisted on four others to pace St. Dominic Academy to a 20-6 Class C girls lacrosse victory over host Fryeburg Academy in the Saints’ season opener Monday.

Avery Lutrzykowski added five goals and six assists, while Emma Theriault scored a hat trick and notched an assist, Mia Leslie scored twice, and Addie Suckow and Taryn Cloutier each had one goal and one assist for last season’s state runners-up.

Simone Long made three saves in goal for the Saints (1-0), while Bailey Richardson stopped six shots for the Raiders (0-2).

