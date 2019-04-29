LIVERMORE — The executive director of the Rural Community Action Ministry told selectpersons Monday night it is important the agency and the towns it serves collaborate on services.

“I believe strongly in creating partnership relationships with towns and our agency,” Janice Daku said.

She advised, for example, that residents who do not qualify for General Assistance be referred to RCAM for possible help.

Daku, who has led the agency for five months, has 28 years of experience writing grant proposals.

“I’m willing, when I’m able, to help search for things, such as equipment for the Fire Department,” she said.

She also addressed monetary support from area towns.

“Having town support enables us to describe more fully how engaged we are in the community,” she said. “Knowing this makes a difference to our funders. Every dollar is critically important in our ability to maximize services.”

Livermore voters approved $1,000 for RCAM in 2017-18.

The agency’s services to Livermore residents during that fiscal year totaled $2,911, with additional, in-kind contributions of $1,679.

In other matters, Selectperson Ben Guild said most of the 25 smoke detectors obtained by the Fire Department through Franklin Savings Bank are available to seniors and low-income residents. Those interested should call the Town Office at 897-3207.

The Fire Department will install the smoke detectors at no cost.

