FAIRFIELD — Gemma Landry hit a home run and a double in Lewiston’s 12-3 KVAC softball win over Lawrence on Tuesday.

Landry drove in three runs and had four hits for Lewiston (2-3), while Madison Laflamme also homered and Charlotte Cloutier had three hits.

Taylor Wilkie tripled and had three hits for Lawrence (1-4), while Gretta Knowlton also collected three hits.

Buckfield 5, Richmond 2, 1st game

BUCKFIELD — Hannah Shields hit a three-run homer to give Buckfield a lead it didn’t relinquish in a 5-2 win over Richmond in the opening game of a softball doubleheader Tuesday.

Shields’ homer cleared the fence in the third inning, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

Cara Merrill went the distance in the circle for the Bucks and struck out seven.

Buckfield 8, Richmond 5, 2nd game

BUCKFIELD — Richmond scored five runs in the first two innings of the second game of a softball doubleheader, but Buckfield stormed back with eight runs over its final three at-bats to win 8-5 on Tuesday.

The Bobcats scored three in the first and two in the second to take a 5-0 lead, but errors in the fifth allowed the Bucks to score four runs and take a 6-5 lead. Buckfield also scored two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth.

Hannah Shield went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Bucks. Pitcher Cara Merrill took over in the second inning and held the Bobcats scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Caitlin Kendrick and Paige Lebel each had doubles for Richmond.

Maranacook 16, Leavitt 15

TURNER — Maranacook stormed back late from an early deficit to defeat Leavitt 16-15 on Tuesday afternoon in softball action.

Maranacook (4-1) trailed 6-1 after the first inning but closed the final three innings with 11 runs to sneak away with the win over the Hornets (0-4).

Amanda Gouchee hit two doubles and drove in four runs, including the go-ahead run in the seventh, for the Black Bears.

Leavitt’s Annika Mitchell and Abby Prosser drove in three runs apiece in the loss.

Oak Hill 12, Carrabec 0, 5 innings

WALES — Abby Nadeau doubled and tripled to lead the Raiders to a five-inning win in MVC play Tuesday..

Miranda Kramer doubled and had two hits for Oak Hill (4-0), while Sadie Waterman and Mahala Smith had two hits apiece. Molly Flaherty struck out eight.

Shayanne Holmes pitched for Carrabec (0-1).

St. Dom’s, Old Orchard Beach split twinbill

AUBURN — Old Orchard Beach took down St. Dom’s in the first game of a softball doubleheader on Tuesday, but the Saints marched to victory in game two.

Zoe Young earned the win for OOB in game one, 15-8, after her team came back from an 8-6 deficit after two innings. Melissa Pelletier hit a single and a double in the win, while St. Dom’s Skye Rogers hit two singles in the loss.

In game two, the Saints took the lead in the first inning and never lost it, winning 6-2. Rogers earned the win on the mound, while Emma Skofield hit a double and a single in the win. OOB’s Emily Tucker had two singles.

BASEBALL

Lawrence 5, Lewiston 2

FAIRFIELD — Nick Robertson and Nick Grard helped lift the Lawrence baseball team to its biggest win of the season Tuesday.

Robertson pitched a complete game and Grard had a double among three hits, helping the Bulldogs take a 5-2 win over Lewiston in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action.

Lawrence improved to 4-2. Lewiston fell to 3-2. Lawrence scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie.

Zach Nickerson had a pair of hits for Lawrence.

Maranacook 10, Leavitt 2

TURNER — Jay Lauter ran his record to 3-0 while pitching six innings and striking out 12 to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Mitch Root was the heavy hitter with two hits, including a double, and five RBI, while Thomas Trafton also had a double.

Darin Hewitt homered for Leavitt (1-3).

BOYS LACROSSE

Lewiston 9, Messalonskee 3

OAKLAND — Sam Payne scored four goals to lead the Blue Devils to the KVAC victory over the Eagles on Tuesday.

Logan Michaud (three) and Tanner Cortes also scored for Lewiston (4-1), while Hunter Steele made seven saves.

Luke Buck had two goals and Cam Goff scored one for the Eagles (1-4). Wade Carter made 18 saves.

