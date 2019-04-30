JAY — Police are investigating a break-in at Creative Caring LLC, a medical cannabis care-giving business, on Main Street that occurred between Thursday night to Friday, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

There was forced entry through a window into the building.

Among the items stolen were marijuana and pipes. A display case was damaged.

Officers Dylan Rider and Keith Masse responded to the report of burglary about 5:37 p.m. Friday, Caton said.

There was over $1,000 in property stolen and damage done.

Creative Caring LLC opened in December.

