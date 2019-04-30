OTISFIELD — An Otisfield man has been indicted by an Oxford County grand jury on child sexual assault charges.

Jacob Gagne, 36, of Scribner Hill Road was charged with three counts of gross sexual assault, a Class A crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and three counts of unlawful sexual contact.

According to court documents, the assaults occurred between September 2016 and July 2018 in Otisfield.

Gagne was arrested on two counts of gross sexual assault Feb. 4, and posted $10,000 cash bail Feb. 6.

According to the conditions of his release, Gagne is not allowed to have contact with his victim or any children under 16 years old. Under those same conditions, he must undergo mental health evaluations and counseling, and provide proof that his is actively engaged in treatment.

