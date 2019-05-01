Aidyn Hayward, 10, of Lewiston shows his “Big Brother,” Jack Monahan, what he needs to do Wednesday to pick up a spare during the Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” at Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston. The fourth-grader at Longley Elementary School and Monahan, a junior at Bates College, bowled with Hayward’s mother, father and sister during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s largest fundraiser. Students from Longley and Washburn Elementary School in Auburn who could benefit from having a mentor spend a day each week with students from Bates or Edward Little High School. About 700 children are paired with mentors in the program’s service area each year.
