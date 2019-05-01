BRUNSWICK — Colton Carson had 10 strikeouts and allowed only one hit as Oxford Hills beat Brunswick 10-0 in a Class A baseball game Wednesday.

Jonny Pruett had three hits, including a double and two RBI for the Vikings (6-0).

Cam Slicer and Wyatt Williamson each had two hits and Will Dieterich had a double as everyone in the Vikings lineup recorded a hit.

Hall-Dale 3, Spruce Mountain 2

FARMINGDALE — Austin Stebbins singled in Sam Sheaffer in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Bulldogs to a walk-off MVC baseball win over Spruce Mountain on Tuesday.

The hit was one of two for Stebbins, while Alec Byron pitched the first six innings and Akira Warren took over in the seventh and got the win for Hall-Dale (3-0).

Bryson Bailey had two hits for the Phoenix (1-3), and Logan Moffet and Connor Beaulieau each had a double.

Lewiston 6, Camden Hills 0

CAMDEN — Junior catcher Sam Laroche manufactured a two-run hit in the fifth inning as Lewiston blanked Camden Hills 6-0 in baseball action Wednesday afternoon.

Owen Cox had a double and a single along with a great pitching performance for the Blue Devils (4-2). Josh Murphy closed out the last two innings on the mound for Lewiston.

Matt Kremin recorded a solid single for the Windjammers (2-4) in the losing effort.

Poland 5, Yarmouth 1

YARMOUTH — Poland had four players with two hits apiece to notch a 5-1 victory over Yarmouth in baseball action Wednesday.

The Knights (1-4) extended its lead to 5-1 in the seventh on an RBI single from Davin Cloutier.

The Clippers (1-3) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jack Romano, who led off the inning with a single, scored on a wild pitch.

Colby Bell picked up the win for Poland, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five in five innings.

Skowhegan 6, Mt. Blue 0

SKOWHEGAN — Marcus Christopher had a pair of hits, including a double, as Skowhegan picked up the KVAC A win at home.

Ryan Savage pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win for Skowhegan (3-3) and improve to 2-1 on the season. Jimmy Reed collected two singles in the victory.

For Mt. Blue (0-4), Ian Barker had two hits.

Traip 3, Gray-New Gloucester 1

GRAY — Tyler Apodaca threw a complete game six-hitter, striking out seven and walking two as the Raiders (5-1) downed the Patriots (2-2) on Wednesday.

Sam Kilty had a two-run single in the first to stake Traip to an early lead, while Trevor Fournier drove in a run with a single in the seventh, and Teddy Driscoll added a pair of hits.

Wyatt Kenney had two hits for GNG, and Nick McCann chipped in with a double.

SOFTBALL

Bangor 10, Edward Little 2

AUBURN — Rae Barron launched a round-tripper in the second inning as Bangor marched to a 10-2 victory over Edward Little in softball action Wednesday.

Rowan Andrews smacked a two-run double in the first inning and registered a second double in the third inning for the Rams (3-3). Cambria Prophete had a two-run single in the third and a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning for Bangor.

Pitcher Hannah Smith recorded three strikeouts in the first inning, and collected five over four innings of work for the Red Eddies (3-3) in the losing effort.

Hall-Dale 6, Spruce Mountain 4

FARMINGDALE — Sammie Thornton had a pinch-hit single in the sixth to give the Bulldogs the lead for good in Wednesday’s MVC softball game against the Phoenix.

Thornton’s single broke a 4-4 tie, and Sarah Benner bunted in another run later in the inning. Benner also earned the win in the circle for Hall-Dale (3-1) while managing two hits, and Grace Begin and Emma Soule had two hits apiece as well.

Adelle Foss had two hits for Spruce Mountain (2-3).

Monmouth 12, Mt. Abram 2

MONMOUTH — Jordyn Gowell tripled and Haylee Langlois doubled as the Mustangs raced out to a 10-0 lead after four innings and cruised to the MVC win in Monmouth.

Katie Laliberte added a pair of hits for Monmouth (2-1), while Mariah Herr gave up just one run in five innings of work in the pitching circle.

Catcher Maya Caron had two hits for Mt. Abram (1-3).

Morse 12, Leavitt 2

TURNER — Brooke Kulis roped a two-run triple in a six-run fourth inning as Morse sailed to a 12-2 victory over Leavitt in softball action Wednesday.

The Shipbuilders collected 11 hits in the game, highlighted by Paige Faulkingham’s two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Carlie Leavitt produced a double for the Hornets in the losing effort.

Oxford Hills 15, Brunswick 2, 5 innings

BRUNSWICK — Lauren Merrill hit a pair of doubles, drove in four runs and scored three times as Oxford Hills grabbed a 15-2 softball victory over Brunswick on Wednesday.

Olivia Gallan had a triple and a single for the Vikings (5-0), while Madison Day had a line-drive diving catch and a double play to hold Brunswick to one run in the third inning.

Shea Sullivan and Hannah Fortier collected two hits apiece for the Dragons (2-3) in the losing effort.

Poland 5, Yarmouth 0

YARMOUTH — Shelby LaFrinea’s two-run homer in the top of the first provided an early spark, and Ally Gagne threw a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Knights (3-2) cruised past the Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday.

Poland added three runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run double from Karley O’Leary.

Tasha Powers and Olivia Bradford each hit a double for Yarmouth.

Skowhegan 5, Mt. Blue 0

SKOWHEGAN — Annie Cooke had two hits, including a triple, as Skowhegan remained unbeaten with the KVAC A win at home.

Skowhegan (6-0) broke things open with a three-run fourth inning, and Sydney Ames struck out seven in a four-hit shutout.

Aislynn Provencher had two hits for Mt. Blue (3-2).

BOYS LACROSSE

Gray-New Gloucester 18, St. Dom’s 7

AUBURN — Andrew LeCerda had six goals and three assists to lead Gray-New Gloucester to a 18-7 victory over St. Dom’s in boys lacrosse action Wednesday.

Kyle Mercier had four goals and two assists and Scott Lynch had a hat trick and three assists for the Patriots. Gabriel Gendreau added two goals and an assist, and Jeremy Mazur, Hunter Brown and Travis Caron each scored a goal.

Brannon Gilbert made 10 saves for the Patriots (2-1).

Garrett Woodruff led the Saints (0-3) with four goals and Alex Roy had two goals and an assist. Will Fletcher contributed a goal and two assists.

Aaron Thibeault made four saves for the Saints, Max Comis stopped six shots and Ben Fluery made two saves.

Oak Hill 12, Mt. Blue 8

WALES — Xavier Michaud had a six-point afternoon to lead Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon (5-0) to the win Wednesday.

Michaud had three goals and three assists, while Tiger Hopkins had four goals, Noah Moring scored two goals and had three assists, and Nate Marcotte had four assists. Gabe Samson (two goals, assist) and Levi Sturtevant (goal) added to the offense, and Sean Mitchell made eight saves.

Sam Smith scored five goals for the Cougars (1-2). Keegan Roberts added two and Evan Stone had one.

College softball

Bates 12, UMF 0

FARMINGTON — Eliza McNulty had three hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning, to lead the Bobcats (14-20) over the Beavers (14-17) in five innings Wednesday.

Bates led 5-0 after the first inning as Julia Panepinto hit a three-run double and McNulty followed with a two-run homer. Kirsten Pelletier (12-11) earned the win, allowing no hits and two walks with one strikeout across three innings.

Farmington’s only hit was Kayleigh Olberg’s double in the fourth inning.

USM 19, Bates 7

GORHAM — Sam Troiano had a pair of two-run homers to pace a 24-hit attack as the Huskies (29-5) dominated the visiting Bobcats (17-14) in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Troiano and Sam Dexter had four hits apiece for Southern Maine, and Zach Quintal added three hits, driving in three runs.

Pat Beaton went 2 for 4 with four RBI for Bates.

