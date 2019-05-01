SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce is holding Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May, 2, at the Market Square Health Care Center, 3 Market Square, South Paris. This is a free event. Those attending are encouraged to bring something to promote their businesses that could be used as a door prize, to be won by other members.

