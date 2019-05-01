U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, joined other congressional Democrats in calling for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr, after Barr gave lengthy testimony to Congress on the Mueller investigation on Wednesday.

Pingree said “for the good of his country” Barr should resign.

Democrats contend that Barr has misled Congress on a number of fronts, including a four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump administration’s dealings with Russia and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mueller, in a letter leaked to the media this week that he wrote in March, criticized Barr’s summary, saying it caused “public confusion about critical aspects of the result of our investigation”

“Today, in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Attorney General William Barr demonstrated once again that his loyalty is to protecting President Trump from oversight and accountability,” Pingree said in a statement. “Members of the panel asked concise, direct questions about Mr. Barr’s treatment of the Mueller Report and probe. In response, Barr obfuscated, filibustered, evaded or outright lied about his actions. That he has worked to cover up Mr. Mueller’s findings to shield President Trump is no longer in any question. While I expect Mr. Barr to appear before the House Judiciary Committee and will watch his appearance, I saw enough today to cement my opinion of the Attorney General. Mr. Barr is not impartial and for the good of his country he should step down from his post.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, a presidential candidate and former California attorney general, told reporters after the hearing that Barr drew conclusions about the Mueller investigation without reviewing the evidence.

“No prosecutor worth her salt would make a decision about whether the president of the United States was involved in an obstruction of justice without reviewing the evidence,” Harris said, according to CNN.

“Barr must resign now,” Harris tweeted late Wednesday afternoon.

Other prominent Democrats called on Barr to resign, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland.

“Barr totally misled me, the Congress, and the public. He must resign,” Hollen said on his official Twitter account.

The Press Herald is seeking comment from the rest of the Maine congressional delegation.

This story will be updated.

