TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5, which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgemental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For information, call Mary at 743-6992 or 461-1010.

Survivors

MAINE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate. These services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings, and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For information, visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns; dates depend on the wind and weather. The kite-flying sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m., meeting at area locations. The outings are free and open to all. Email Terry at [email protected] for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, request to be placed on the email notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms. Those interested may also text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For information, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St. in Norway.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5 to 18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas. Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For information or to request a disability accommodation, call Sara Conant at 781-6099, email sara.c[email protected], or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The shop, full of really nice things with more coming in all the time, is in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. For information, call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St., is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. Right now, clothing for boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T is needed. For information, call Donna Marshall at 515-0595, or email [email protected]

Cancer support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by, call 890-0329, or visit www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

Quilt Society

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for those ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church St. Meetings are open to all veterans. For information, call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The new summer hours at the Swap Shop, at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station, are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. The entrance is on Church Street. Bring your friends.

Senior fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For information, call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St. For information, call 743-2828.

Observatory nights

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory offers Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. The events are free. For information, visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl or the observatory’s Facebook page, or email [email protected]

Yoga classes

OTISFIELD — Laurie Phillips, a certified yoga instructor, offers yoga classes at the Otisfield Town Office, thanks to the Otisfield Recreation Department. Class begins at 5:30 for an hour and 15 minutes. For information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101, Ext. 2.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free, chemical-free and family/community focused activities on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. The team offers game nights, movie nights, open mic karaoke, free pizza and popcorn, along with drinks each week. The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the community. For information or to volunteer, call A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or email [email protected]

Widows group

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third Tuesday at the Otisfield Town Office Annex, 403 State Route 121, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The next meeting is May 21. The group helps connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. Future meetings will try to address the findings from the first meeting. Please come to this meeting to help shape the future meetings. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website: click Calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend. Some future meetings may be at private homes. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. For information, call Shirley at 627-4458, or go to www.otisfieldme.gov and click the calendar for details.

Lake Thompson

OXFORD — Lake Thompson Fish and Game will meet Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse on Paine Road. Some items on the agenda will be clubhouse issues, gun show spot, booth at the fair, and fundraising. For information, call or text Jon Schreiber at 890-4579 or Joel Brackett at 595-9535. You can also reach Jon by email at [email protected] New members are welcome.

Card class

PARIS — An all-occasion card class with Stampin’ Up demonstrator Kathryn Pulsifer will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church at 17 East Main St., South Paris. This is a fundraiser for the Paris Public Library’s Seneca Club. The cost is $30 and includes beverages, snacks and all class materials to make 18 cards. Registration deadline is May 1. For information or to register, call Kathy at 890-6874 or email [email protected]

Ticket auction

NORWAY — Christ Episcopal Church is holding its ticket auction on Saturday, May 4, at the Norway Fire Station on Beal Street. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the auction is at noon. There will be over 300 items, a 50/50, dollar table and more. Join in for fun, food and laughter.

Saturday Night Fever

NORWAY — The Norway-Paris Kiwanis Club will present “Saturday Night in the Hills” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Granite Ridge Estate Barn, 65 Delano Dr., Norway. The event includes a four-course dinner, music, live and silent auctions, and entertainment provided by OHMPAA. The cost is $50 per person and there will be a cash bar. There will be a shuttle service from the Norway Town Office at 5:15 p.m. For information or tickets, call Mary Anna Palmer at 539-4800 or Tina Croteau at 393-3612.

Socrates Café

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, a local discussion group, will meet on Monday, May 6, at the Bridgton Community Center. Meet and greet will be from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. and the discussion will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The topic will be “What Is The Future Of Water?” The moderator will be Earl Morse. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 583-6957.

Cemetery Associations

WEST SUMNER — Pleasant Pond Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting Monday, May 6, at 6 p.m. at the West Sumner Universalist Church. All are invited to attend.

BOLSTERS MILL — Stuart’s Corner Cemetery Association will meet Saturday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Masonic Hall.

Benefit auction

PARIS — A benefit ticket auction will be held Saturday, May 11, at the South Paris Fire Hall on Western Avenue Doors open at 11 a.m. and the drawing starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Scholarship Fund in memory of Edna Millett. Refreshments will be available for purchase and there will also be a 50/50 drawing, a $1 ticket table and grab bags. For information, call Carol Cole at 890-7769. Mention this notice and get a free ticket for the $1 table.

Rummage sale

NORWAY — St. Catherine of Sienna Church is having its semi-annual rummage sale Saturday, May 11, in the lower church on Paris Street in Norway. Doors open promptly at 9 a.m. and the sale ends at 11:30 a.m. Clothing for all members of the family will be on sale at reasonable prices. Household items, linens and toys also will be on sale. Come early for the best selection or take a chance for $1 a bag beginning at 11 a.m. Proceeds from this sale support the free community Thanksgiving dinner. Ample parking is available behind the church on Beal Street.

Texas Hold’em

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em will be held Saturday, May 11, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Doors open 11 a.m. and games begin at 1 p.m. There is a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, pull tabs and meals and drinks available. BYOB. For information, call Ray at 890-3737.

Plant sale

HARTFORD — The Hartford Heritage Society will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 11, at the J & O Irish Museum on Main Street, Route 140, in Hartford, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All plants come from local gardens. Shrubs are $5, perennials are $3 and house plants are $1. For information, call Rosie at 597-2270. The society will accept plants from your gardens.

Diabetes program



BRIDGTON — An outpatient diabetes self-management program series will be held at Bridgton Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, from 2 to 5 p.m.; Thursday, May 16, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Thursday, May 23, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This series of three evening classes is designed to inform and empower those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease. To make an appointment or sign up for the program, call 647-6064.

Supper/Dance

LOCKE MILLS — There will be a supper/dance on Tuesday, May 14, at American Legion Post 68, Locke Mills. Supper donation is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. Dance is $5. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the supper is at 5 p.m. The supper will include stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes, vegetables, homemade bread, and pies. Music will be provided by Shadagee.

Spring sale

SUMNER — The Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Main St., Route 219 in East Sumner, will hold its annual spring sale on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The event features perennials, some annuals, a large raffle booth, and baked goods. There will be more than a dozen local crafters and vendors, including the Zadoc Long Free Library and the Hartford Sumner Elementary School Playground Equipment Fundraiser Committee. Breakfast sandwiches and a bean hole bean lunch will be available most of the day. Proceeds from the Church tables benefit the outreach mission of the Church. For information, call Bill at 388-2263 or Cyndy at 388-2667.

Fight Back 5K

NORWAY — The Fight Back 5K Fun Run/Walk, in memory of Fred Washer, who died two years ago after a long, hard battle with pancreatic cancer, will take place Saturday, June 8, beginning at the Norway Fire Department, 19 Danforth St., Norway. The route goes from 18 Danforth St. to 250 Lake Rd. (Route 118) and back to Danforth Street. Same-day registration opens at at 7:30am; the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.running4free.com. All proceeds will go to the “Blisters for Sisters and Misters” team participating in the Dempsey Challenge on Sept. 28.

Class reunions

POLAND SPRING — Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum (www.polandspringresort.com). A hot buffet, catered by Poland Spring Inn, will be served at 1 pm. The cost is $35/per person. Checks may be payable to “OHHS Class of 1969-Jean Delamater” and sent to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270. Please RSVP by July 1 by email at [email protected], or call Sandy Roderick at 539-2697.

NORWAY — The 45th reunion of the Oxford Hills High School Class of 1974 will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Norway Country Club. Be sure they have your mailing and/or email address; email your information to [email protected]

Alumni Association

PARIS — The NHS Alumni Association asks you to save the date July 20 for the yearly alumni banquet. The group will gather this year at the OHCHS, starting at 4 p.m., to reminisce, have photos taken of classes and have dinner. Invitations will be sent out soon with details. Call Pat Salo Cummings with any questions at 539-8392.

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For information, call the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the free Community Goodwill potluck supper that is served at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall. For information, call 388-2510.

EAST SUMNER — A community supper will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Congregational Church of East Sumner on 50 Main St., Route 219. There will be Mexican dishes (Cinco de Mayo), casseroles, salads, desserts, coffee and punch, as well as a raffle of baked goods and household items. Donations are accepted for the meal. Proceeds benefit the outreach mission of the Church. For information, call Bill at 388-2263 or Ben at 388-2609.

WATERFORD — A baked haddock supper with sides and homemade pies will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at North Waterford Congregational Church, 5 Kezars Rd. (off Route 35, across from Melby’s store). Cost is $10 per person, $5 for children 6 to 15, and free for children 5 and younger. Proceeds will benefit the annual Waterford World’s Fair. This will be the last supper until next fall.

MINOT— There will be a bean and casserole supper and more, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Minot United Methodist Church, corner of Route 121 and Empire Road in Minot. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $5 for children 7 to 12, and free for those under 7.

EAST OTISFIELD — The East Otisfield Free Baptist Church will serve an old-fashioned Fish Chowder Supper on Saturday, May 11. The menu will include fish chowder, corn bread, cole slaw and delicious apple crisp for dessert. Various beverages will be available. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Church, located on Rayville Road in Otisfield, 1 mile from State Route 121 (look for the sign). Come catch your first fish of the year and be sure to bring a friend. Donations are kindly accepted and support church activities in the local community.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. Cost is free. For information, call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will host a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes, ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. on Saturdays in the Norway Grange, Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month at 41 Elm St.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: