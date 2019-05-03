Bradley residents will be asked if they want to spend money to fix the sidewalks on Rte. 178, specifically in the village area.

Town Manager Melissa Doane told town councilors last week that she has received a lot of complaints about the condition and width of the sidewalks, and that she met last week with representatives of the Maine Department of Transportation and BACTS to look the sidewalks over.

Doane said it was determined that the sidewalks possibly could be reconditioned and widened, at an estimated cost of $150,000; the town’s share would be 20 percent, or $30,000. The funding would not be available until 2022, said Doane, but the town would need to commit to its share before then.

Doane said the town could either fund its share over the next three years in the town budget, or it could take the funds from undesignated balance. Doane added that if the project is ultimately not funded at the state level, the town would not need to remove the funds.

Councilors agreed to have Doane draft a question for the June ballot asking voters to authorize the removal of money from undesignated fund balance for sidewalk resurfacing and rejuvenation.

