FARMINGTON — Community garden plots are available for the upcoming growing season in Farmington, according to LEAP (Life Enrichment Advancing People).

Stone Soup Gardens is once again offering plots to community members who either have no space of their own for a garden or prefer to work with a laid out, tilled and fertilized plot. There is also limited availability for accessible raised beds for individuals with physical limitations.

If you are interested in a garden plot or a raised bed, call Deelight Zitzelberger at 860-4126. The deadline is Friday, May 10, and the limited-spaces list is filling up fast.

LEAP is a local nonprofit residential service provider who strives to empower people of all abilities to believe in themselves, live healthy and well, make friends and have hope for the future. Its foundational principle is to provide services that encourage well-being, self-expression and experiences of joy.

For information about LEAP, and to learn about its mission and services, visit www.leapcommunity.org.

