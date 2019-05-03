CARRABASSETT LIBRARY — Photographer Betsy Bass’ work is on exhibit at The High Peaks Artisan Guild in Kingfield and at the Carrabassett Valley Library and Community Center.

A wine and cheese reception for the artist will be held on Friday, May 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the library. The exhibit will showcase a wide variety of nature shots from butterflies and moths, to flowers, insects and birds.

Bass grew up in Wilton and on Sugarloaf Mountain. She and her family lived in Hampden from 1987-2012, spending weekends, vacations, and summers at Sugarloaf. Bass and her family are now full-time residents of Carrabassett Valley.

A graduate of Middlebury College in Vermont, Bass earned master’s degrees in marine environmental sciences, public policy and management; and a M.Ed. in instructional technology. She has two grown daughters.

“My career and photography have intertwined,” Bass said.

“I started taking pictures with a Brownie camera as a child. My enjoyment of nature, especially of water, led me into a career in oceanography, limnology, water quality and resource management, and environmental education.

“I use my photos to create educational material, in addition to capturing my daughters as they grow, and to create artistic photography. I especially enjoy macro photography. Many of my photographs were taken at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. Many of my other photographic works were taken at Sugarloaf, Baxter State Park, the Boothbay Region and in the Galapagos Islands.”

Bass is a member of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Camera Club in Boothbay, and the Eastern Maine Camera Club in Bangor.

For those interested in finding out more about her work, email [email protected]

< Previous

filed under: