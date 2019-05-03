Monday

Bethel: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Buckfield: Social Services Committee, 3:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Hartford: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Livermore: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Bethel: Conservation Committee, 4 p.m., Town Office

Bethel: Rec Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Buckfield: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county building

Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 6 p.m., Chef’s Table

Livermore Falls: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building

Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: Selectmen, 6 p.m., G.D. Cushing School

Wednesday

Bethel: Planning Board, 6 p.m., Town Office

Buckfield: Budget Committee, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Livermore Falls: Water District, 7 a.m., district office

Sumner: Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Office

Thursday

Canton: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Harrison: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Norway: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Otisfield: Ordinance Policy Review Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

West Paris: Selectmen, 5 p.m., Town Office

