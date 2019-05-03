Monday
Bethel: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Buckfield: Social Services Committee, 3:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Hartford: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Livermore: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Bethel: Conservation Committee, 4 p.m., Town Office
Bethel: Rec Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Buckfield: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county building
Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 6 p.m., Chef’s Table
Livermore Falls: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building
Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: Selectmen, 6 p.m., G.D. Cushing School
Wednesday
Bethel: Planning Board, 6 p.m., Town Office
Buckfield: Budget Committee, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Livermore Falls: Water District, 7 a.m., district office
Sumner: Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Office
Thursday
Canton: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Harrison: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Norway: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Otisfield: Ordinance Policy Review Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
West Paris: Selectmen, 5 p.m., Town Office
