NEW GLOUCESTER — Voters at the annual town meeting Monday evening will decide on a budget that is nearly 12.6 percent more than the current year.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School on Route 231. Voter registration begins at 6:30 p.m.

The proposed municipal budget is $4.95 million, up $552,093 from the $4.4 million in 2018-19.

The proposed budget for Public Safety is $643,712, which includes money for fire and rescue departments. That’s nearly 70% more than the current year when the departments had separate budgets. The higher amount for 2019-20 includes changes to compensation for firefighters and rescue workers.

Spending for capital improvements for the coming fiscal year are:

$265,000 for paving projects;

$100,000 for bridge reserve account;

$100,000 for a new loader for the transfer station;

$50,000 for Public Works reserve account;

$50,000 for fire and rescue equipment reserve account;

$50.000 for transfer station reserve account;

$25,000 for expansion of the New Gloucester Public Library; and

$220,000 for a townwide property tax revaluation.

Voters will be asked to add $63,384 to the revaluation reserve account, which has $155,616.

Another $12,500 is requested to fund New Gloucester Rescue for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Also on the warrant is a Property Tax Assistance Ordinance that would give a $1,000 property tax credit to those age 70 and older who have lived in the town for at least 10 years and have an annual household income of $40,000 or less. People must apply for assistance annually. A sum of $50,000 would be taken from the undesignated fund balance to cover the first 50 applicants who qualify.

There are also several zoning ordinance amendments.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: