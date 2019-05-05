JAY — The Maine Department of Transportation will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Town Office to discuss replacing Seven Mile Stream Bridge on Route 140.

The cost is estimated at $1.4 million and the work would be done next year, MDOT Project Manager Mackenzie Kersbergen said.

The bridge, which is a short distance northeast of Davenport Hill Road, carries traffic over Seven Mile Stream.

“Right now the recommendation for the Jay bridge is full replacement,” Kersbergen said, and to lengthen it from 65 feet to 95 feet.

A temporary bridge with one lane and a temporary traffic signal is also recommended during construction.

The department has a preliminary design and the project is expected to go out to bid at the end of the year.

The project consultant is Calderwood Engineering of Richmond.

Kersbergen said people can ask questions at the meeting and those with questions afterward or wanting information may contact her at [email protected] or call 207-215-3820.

