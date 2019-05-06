Church to hold Mediums Day, vendor fair

SABATTUS — There will be a Mediums Day & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Spiritualist Church, 352 Crowley Road.

For more information, visit spiritualistchurchofeternallife.org or call 207-376-5318.

Make flower necklaces at library

FREEPORT — Freeport Community Library will spread out beach towels and think of summer as kids create flower necklaces from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m Tuesday, May 14. It is limited to 20 and sign-up is required.

For age 4 and up, adult supervision is required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Sampson AFB Squadron to meet

LEWISTON — The informal monthly get-together of the Southern Maine Squadron of the Sampson AFBVA will be at noon Thursday, May 9, at Governor’s Restaurant.

This is a get-together of veterans who went through basic training at Sampson AFB and their guests. Any and all veterans are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Bob Sawyer at 207-657-4909.

