LEWISTON – Theresa C. Bell of Ferry Road, Lewiston, died Thursday evening, May 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Lewiston, the daughter of Vital and Camille (Fournier) Cyr, on July 16, 1924.

Theresa graduated from St Peters Catholic School and Bliss College in Lewiston. She worked at Bates Manufacturing in the accounting office department, until she met her husband Emile Bell in 1953. It was love at first sight, and they married at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Lewiston on Feb. 6, 1954. Soon after, Terri continued her office management duties for Bell Farms, Inc., the family business, doing the accounting and bookkeeping for the next 56 years, all while raising a large family. They made a wonderful life together, keeping family members and friends close, often gathering to enjoy her home-cooked meals. Whether it was by the pool, Bell Ski Area, or the tennis court, Theresa was a gracious matriarch who constantly surrounded herself with family.

Terri enjoyed competitive golf, bowling, and tennis. She was a member of several local golf courses, including Apple Valley, Prospect Hill and Martindale Country Club. She was also a member of Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association.

Throughout her life, she had a special devotion to her Catholic faith and Saint Jude. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish (Prince of Peace Parish). Theresa also was affiliated with Ss. Peter & Paul Congregation Des Dames De Ste. Anne. Her continuous love and strong faith were a large part of her daily life.

Theresa is survived by her three daughters, Michelle, Suzanne and husband Richard Dostie, and Bernadette Vallee, two sons, Raymond and wife Patricia, and David and significant other Jennifer Zanca; five grandchildren, Shane Bell and wife Molly, Lindsey and husband Colby Gilbert, India Bell, Max Bell, and Chad Warner; two great- grandchildren, Ethan Emile Bell and Lillian Marie Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews.

Theresa was predeceased by her parents; her husband Emile; a son, Rene, a daughter, Camille; two sisters, Nancy Bellegarde and Rita Eldredge; her brother, Roland Cyr; and a son-in-law, Andre Vallee.

With constant support from her daughters, sons, son-in-law Rick, Androscoggin Hospice Home Care and First Light Home Care, Theresa was very fortunate to remain home this past year. Special thank you to: Manoli, Muriel, Stacy, April, Keena, Karen, Yvette, Sheila and Alex. Theresa was very appreciative and always awaiting your visits. You made her smile.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home on Thursday, 4-7 p.m. Service will be Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

P.O. Box 1000 Dept

142 Memphis, TN

38148-0142 or:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: