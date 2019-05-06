St. Mary’s Health System recently celebrated the first step toward the opening of its new Infusion Therapy Center with a groundbreaking ceremony. The new center will be built at 99 Campus Avenue in Lewiston, between the hospital and medical office building, to ensure patients convenient access to services and parking. The center also boasts a modern design that will minimize the risk of infection to patients with immune deficiency as well as accommodate patients with mobility issues. From left: Dr, Christopher Bowe, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer; Regis Lepage, capital campaign cabinet; Carolyn Lepage, capital campaign cabinet and member of board of directors; Mark Anthoine, capital campaign co-chairman and board of directors chairman; Denise Timberlake, RN, capital campaign employee campaign chairman; Deb Anthoine, capital campaign co-chairman; John Isaacson, capital campaign cabinet and board of directors member; and Steven Jorgensen, St. Mary’s Health System president.
