STARKS — Officials from the Office of State Fire Marshal investigated a possible arson fire Saturday afternoon in rural Starks in Somerset County.

The fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. Saturday near a long, log home with solar panels and solar windows on Mayhew Road, an unimproved road off the paved Sawyers Mills Road. The property was vacant Monday with little evidence of a fire.

Fire and police radio traffic on Saturday reported a car and a camper were fully involved in fire and investigators suspected arson. A Massachusetts registered vehicle was seen leaving the scene, according to radio traffic.

Starks and Anson fire units responded to the report, while deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene awaiting the arrival of state fire marshal investigators.

Calls Sunday and Monday placed to the Office of State Fire Marshal were not immediately returned.

A passerby Monday morning, who said he has a camp farther along Mayhew Road, said he heard the residents of the home where the fire was reported are from Massachusetts. The man said those people had a bonfire, which apparently got away from them and into an old car parked nearby.

Fire crews from Starks and Anson responded to the fire. Anson Fire Chief Stacy Beane said Monday that she was not at the fire Saturday but that it was her information that a car and a camper trailer had been damaged in the fire.

Starks Fire Chief Bill Pressey could not be reached for comment Monday.

No additional information was available Monday.

