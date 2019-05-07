PHILLIPS — Fly Rod Crosby’s birthplace in Phillips is beginning a new life. After recent updates, the historic home is ready to receive overnight guests.

“I‘m proud to announce we’ve completed our mission to make Fly Rod’s home available to tourists and explorers of our region,” said owner Sharon Jones.

Maine’s legendary sportswoman, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, was born and grew up in Phillips, the gateway to the High Peaks Region. Noted for her fishing and hunting skills and her efforts at promoting Maine during the late 1800s and early 1900s as a destination for outdoor sporting activities, Fly Rod also helped establish Maine’s registered guide program. As a result, she was awarded the first guide badge in the state, and, in 2018, was inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.

Despite a number of modernizations, the house retains many of its 19th-century features, including its tin ceilings and hardwood floors. Its sun-filled windows, large living room, two well-appointed bedrooms and wrap-around porch make it “an ideal place to relax and experience life in small-town Maine,” Jones said.

The house is centrally located and a short walk to the Phillips Historical Society, the Fly Rod Crosby Trail and the Sandy River. Phillips, moreover, is located within an hour or less of 10 of Maine’s 14 highest mountains.

“The restoration of the Fly Rod Crosby house is a real boon to our area,” said Dick Matthews, chairman of the Sandy River Business Association (SRBA). “By offering an historical accommodation in our town, Jones and the house’s manager, Tina Rose, have given a boost to our efforts to promote Phillips and the surrounding area to tourists and other businesses that would find it appealing to locate in Phillips. The SRBA is committed to providing assistance to ensure that such enterprises thrive in our town.”

To reserve the Fly Rod Crosby House, information is available on www.airbnb.com, Phillips, Maine.

For more information on Fly Rod Crosby, visit https://newengland.com/yankee-magazine/living/profiles/fly-rod-crosby-maine-guide/, and for more information on the Fly Rod Crosby House, contact Paul S. Caruso at 207-639-2100 or [email protected]

