SMYRNA — Maine State Police say a motorist drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 and managed to elude troopers until his truck ran out of gas.

Troopers say the episode unfolded Monday night on I-95 near Smyrna, in Aroostook County, when a driver traveling the wrong way refused to stop.

Troopers shut down part of the interstate while they tried unsuccessfully to stop the truck, which was later found on Route 11 in Ashland.

Troopers say 43-year-old David Cram of Houlton was charged with drunken driving, driving to endanger and reckless conduct. It’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

Over the weekend, New Hampshire State Police say a motorist drove the wrong way for 15 miles on I-293 and I-93. That driver is also charged with driving under the influence.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: