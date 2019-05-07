The Walkabouts founder Polly Robinson, left, opens the Little Free Library at Pettingill School Park in Lewiston on Tuesday morning. They dedicated it to a former member, Susan Matthews, who died in 2017. The Walkabouts are a group of about 18 women, mostly retired educators who get together to socialize and explore the state. They were joined by some of Matthews’ family members and others from the community. Members of the group designed the library on a pedestal built by students at Lewiston Regional Technical Center who have created many of the installations on the grounds of the former elementary school. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham