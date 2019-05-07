This week the Buzz is short, sweet, steep and a little spicy.

The KFC/Taco Bell on Lisbon Street is getting a makeover.

Owner Conifer Industries received a permit from the City of Lewiston last month for the three-week, $200,000 project. Expect new signs, paint and awnings as well as a remodeled dining room, lobby and bathrooms.

The Auburn Walmart is on the verge of getting in the online-groceries-to-go game.

The store at 100 Mount Auburn Ave. pulled a city permit last month for a $168,000 project for “interior and exterior online grocery pickup alterations.”

A spokeswoman said the service, which allows customers to fill their online cart and schedule a time for pickup, will be offered beginning in the fall.

Starting over

Auburn also issued a permit for a new $100,000 steeple rebuilding project for the West Auburn Congregational Church on West Auburn Road and a permit to demolish the metal barn damaged by fire at Wallingford’s Fruit House last July.

Manager Peter Ricker said Tuesday a new wooden barn will go up in its place, hopefully in the next month.

The barn had been a bit of a catch-all, with space for Ricker’s hard cider tasting and a large apple cooler.

Wallingford’s Fruit House plans to open for the season June 1, and the tasting room will open in the summer, he said.

More housing

A new office-building-turned-boarding-house on Bartlett Street is doubling in size.

Owner Rick LaChapelle received a zoning change last fall to turn 230 Bartlett St. into a boarding house, according to city records. It had been offices for Tri-County Mental Health and has been empty for more than two years.

“The need for rooms is great,” LaChapelle wrote to the city at the time. “I currently receive from 10 to 20 phone calls per day from people looking for rooms, and I most often have no availability. Currently, 75 of the lodgers staying in our rooming houses have jobs and are productive members of our city. Of the other 25, most are disabled and pay with their disability checks.”

Twenty-eight rooms were initially created at 230 Bartlett St. The address received a permit last month for a $100,000 project turning more offices into 29 additional rooms.

